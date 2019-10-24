Conway-Risch

Michael and Susan Conway of Chesterfield, MO are thrilled to announce the engagement of their daughter, Jenna Conway to Joshua Risch.
Jenna graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in English from Truman State University in Kirksville, MO. She is now a legal assistant at Lewis Rice in St. Louis, MO.
Joshua is the son of Pamela and Jeffrey Risch. He graduated from the University of Missouri-St. Louis with a Bachelor of Science in accounting. He is employed at American Railcar Industries as a treasury analyst.
Jenna and Joshua are set to tie the knot in April 2020.