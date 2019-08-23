Dixon-Johnson 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter Email Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save James Dixon and Sherry Davis-Dixon are proud to announce the engagement of their daughter, Sierra Dixon, to Derek Johnson. The couple plan to wed September 21, 2019. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Tags James Dixon Sierra Dixon Sherry Davis View comments Follow Us! Facebook Twitter Pinterest Instagram Since yesterday Past 2 days Past 3 days Past week Past month Past year Any day Range Search Submit your announcement Engagement Wedding View All Promotions promotion Access our archives and learn from the past. promotion Read Tony Messenger’s Pulitzer Prize-winning series that catalyzed change. Print Ads Other INDOOR COMFORT TEAM - Ad from 2019-08-18 Aug 18, 2019 Restaurant TASTE IT PRODUCTIONS - Ad from 2019-08-23 12 hrs ago Construction MILLS WINDOW & DOOR - Ad from 2019-08-18 Aug 18, 2019 Medical Essential Tremor Foundation - Ad from 2019-08-18 Aug 18, 2019 Other BOMMARITO-USED CARS ST PETER - Ad from 2019-08-22 Aug 22, 2019 Ads GENOVESE JEWELERS - Ad from 2019-08-23 12 hrs ago Ads FORSHAW OF ST LOUIS INC - Ad from 2019-08-18 Aug 18, 2019 Other ALTON CONVENTION & VISITORS - Ad from 2019-08-23 12 hrs ago Ads Missouri CASA Association - Ad from 2019-08-23 12 hrs ago Ads PAPERDOLLS - Ad from 2019-08-23 12 hrs ago 8.2.19 Best Bridal © 2019 Lee Enterprises | Terms | Privacy