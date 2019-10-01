Dulle-Leard

John and Joan Dulle of Chesterfield proudly announce the engagement of their daughter Jennifer Anne Dulle to Michael Grannan Leard.
Jennifer is a graduate of St. Joseph's Academy in St. Louis and has a degree in accounting from Purdue University. She now works as a CPA/Senior Accountant at Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) in Chesterfield, MO.
Michael is the son of Patrick and Teresa Leard of Leonardtown, MD. He graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in psychology and is now employed at Blink Health in Chesterfield, MO and works in quality assurance.
Their wedding will be held on Nov. 2, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Valley Park, with the reception to follow at Forest Hills Country Club.
Their honeymoon is set for Bali, Indonesia. The couple will reside in Kirkwood, MO.