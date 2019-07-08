Dunworth-Naab

Tamra and William Dunworth are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Taylor Dunworth, to Paul Naab. Taylor is a graduate of Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, Mo. She holds a bachelor's of science degree in environmental engineering and works for POWER Engineers, Inc., in Overland Park, Kan., as an air quality specialist. Paul, son of Debbie Naab of Olathe, Kan., graduated from Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kan. with a bachelor's of science degree in electrical engineering. He is employed as an electrical engineer at Honeywell in Kansas City, Mo. Paul proposed to his soon-to-be bride in Glacier National Park on June 2, 2018. The couple plan a November 2019 wedding in Kansas City, Mo.
