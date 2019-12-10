Dunworth-Sterett

Photo provided by Brittney Dunworth

Brittney Dunworth and Elliott Sterett are happy to announce their engagement.

Brittney is the daughter of Tamra and William Dunworth of St. Louis, MO. She graduated from University of Missouri-St. Louis (UMSL) with a Bachelor of Science in accounting, and is a certified public accountant (CPA).

Elliott is the son of Diane and Kevin Sterett of St. Louis, MO. Elliott also graduated from UMSL with a Bachelor of Science in education. He went on to earn his Master of Education from William Woods University in Fulton, MO.

The couple plans to wed in May of 2020.

