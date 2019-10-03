Johnnie Fields Jr. and Uwa Oduwa are pleased to announce their engagement. Johnnie Fields Jr. is the son of Mr. Johnnie Fields Sr. and Mrs. Annette Fields of St. Louis, Missouri. Ms. Oduwa is the daughter of Ms. Diana Ramsey Oduwa of Glen, NY.
Johnnie is a 2007 graduate of Gateway STEM High School and a 2012 graduate of University of Missouri-Columbia with a dual degree in marketing and international studies. He currently works in the technology field. The couple will be married July 2020 in Washington, DC.