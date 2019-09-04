George-Pierre

Alvin and Shirley George of Florissant, Mo., proudly announce the engagement of their daughter, Ashley, to Christopher Pierre. Ms. George is a graduate of DePaul University, Chicago, Ill., where obtained a bachelor’s degree in computer science. She is a lead information technology project manager at Covia Corporation in Houston, Texas. Mr. Pierre, son of Fitroy and Debra Pierre of Houston, Texas, graduated from Houston Community College with an associate’s degree in process engineering. He is a plant operator for Chevron in Houston. Ashley also owns a technology company, Historia Allure, LLC, specializing in creating websites, logos and mobile applications. Chris proposed to his soon-to-be bride in February 2019 in the presence of family. After their March 2020 wedding and honeymoon to Portugal and Morocco, the couple plans to relocate to the suburbs of Houston, Texas.