Johnson-Starmer

Ashley Johnson and Keith Starmer are excited to announce their engagement.
Ashley is the daughter of Duane Johnson of Loxahatchee, FL and Denise Johnson of St. Peters, MO. She graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a Bachelor of Science in business administration and marketing and went on to earn her Master of Business Administration (MBA), Finance from Lindenwood University-St. Charles. She is currently employed at Centene Corporation in Clayton, MO as the manager of program changes.
Keith is the son of Roger and Margaret Starmer of Shelbina, MO. He graduated from Hannibal-La Grange University in Hannibal, MO with a Bachelor of Science in business administration. He is employed at Boeing as a manager of procurement.
The couple is set to tie the knot in October of 2020.