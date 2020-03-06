Jourdan-Jackson

The families of the bride and groom are pleased to announce the engagement of Phyllis Jourdan and Willie Jackson.
Phyllis is the daughter of the late Michelle Baldwin of St. Louis, MO and Sandra Conley of Oakland, CA. She graduated from Webster University with a master’s degree in gerontology and is now employed as a social work coordinator. She is also a member of IOTA Phi Lamba Sorority.
Willie is the son of Delores Parker and the late Willie Jackson of St. Louis, MO. He graduated from Central VPA High School and is currently employed as the machine operator at Andy’s Seasonings.
Both bride and groom are members of AGAPE Christian Center in Moline Acres, MO.
The ceremony will be held at the University of Missouri St. Louis provincial house chapel in Normandy, MO in August of 2020.