Just Married! Deanna Molosky & Joel Harris
Deanna Marie Molosky, daughter of Joseph and Darlene Molosky of Palmyra, Wisconsin, married Joel Andrew Harris, son of Dennis and Susan Harris of St. Louis, on July 17, 2020. Father Brad Modde officiated the ceremony, which took place at St. Simon the Apostle Church in the community of Green Park in St. Louis. No reception was held, in light of the public health crisis. The newlyweds reside in St. Louis.

