Just Married! Deanna Molosky & Joel Harris

Deanna Marie Molosky, daughter of Joseph and Darlene Molosky of Palmyra, Wisconsin, married Joel Andrew Harris, son of Dennis and Susan Harris of St. Louis, on July 17, 2020. Father Brad Modde officiated the ceremony, which took place at St. Simon the Apostle Church in the community of Green Park in St. Louis. No reception was held, in light of the public health crisis. The newlyweds reside in St. Louis.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

St. Louis Best Bridal is the best place for a bride and groom to get started with wedding planning, offering inspiring photo galleries, wedding and engagement announcements and more. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.