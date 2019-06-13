Catherine Leigh Katz and David Joseph Robles happily announce their engagement. The couple currently make their home in Brooklyn, Ny. Leigh is the daughter of Catherine Katz, of St. Louis, and the late Sherman Katz and is a graduate of Tulane University, New Orleans, La., and Vanderbilt Law School, Nashville, Tenn. She is employed by PricewaterhouseCoopers in New York, Ny., as director of the Office if the General Counsel. Mr. Robles is the son of Joseph Robles and Idania Portela and a graduate of Vanderbilt University with a bachelors in communication studies, as well as a graduate of Georgetown with a doctorate of law. He currently works as an associate at Davis Polk & Wardwell, LLP, in New York, Ny. The pair met while they worked as associates at Davis Polk & Wardwell. They are set to tie the knot October 5, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.