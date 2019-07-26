Michele Kupcho and Vern Wunnenberg happily announce their engagement. Ms. Kupcho is the daughter of Don Meints, of O'Fallon, Mo., and the late Sharon Meints. She holds a bachelor's of science degree in business administration from the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg, Mo. and works as a senior account executive for Centene Corporation in Clayton, Mo. Mr. Wunnenberg is the son of the late Vern Wunnenberg and Jan Wunnenberg, of Florissant. He graduated from Truman State University with a bachelor's of science degree in accounting. He works for Aldi, Inc. in O'Fallon as a director of real estate. The couple are planning a Summer 2020 wedding.