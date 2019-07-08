Leone-Santoro

Joseph and Theresa Leone of Wildwood, and Joseph and Shirley Santoro of Providence, R.I., proudly announce the engagement of their children, Kristin Leone and Jarod Santoro. Ms. Leone is a graduate of Louisiana State University School of Medicine as a Doctor of Medicine. She is completing a fellowship at the Boston Children's Hospital in Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine in Boston, Mass. Mr. Santoro graduated from the University of Arkansas School of Medicine with a medical doctorate. He is a resident in ophthalmology for the Tufts University Hospital in Boston, Mass. The couple plan an August wedding at Oceancliff in Newport, R.I. After a honeymoon in the Greek Islands, the couple will reside in Boston.