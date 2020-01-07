McGowen-Friedel

Bill and Jeanine McGowen of St. Charles, MO announce the engagement of their daughter, Jamie McGowen, to Dan Friedel, son of Jim and Judy Friedel of St. Charles, MO.
The bride-to-be is a graduate of Duchesne High School and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing from the University of Central Missouri. She is employed by National Retail Flooring Services, Inc.
Her fiancé graduated from Duchesne High School as well and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in secondary education from the University of Missouri – St. Louis and a master’s degree from Drury University. He is employed by the Wright City School District.
The couple is planning an August 2020 wedding at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.