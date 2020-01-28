McKee-Lewsader

Bob Doak and Mary McKee-Doak are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Jessi, to her fiancé, Evan Lewsader.
Jessi is the daughter of the late Jeff McKee. She graduated from Jefferson College in Hillsboro, MO with an associate’s degree and is currently the owner/photographer for J McKee Photography.
Evan is the son of Dennis and Paula Lewsader of Paris, IL. He graduated from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville with a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering and is currently employed at Krupp Construction as an assistant project manager.
The couple plans to wed in May of 2020.