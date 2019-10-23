Meyers-Ives

Erin Lynn Meyers and Tyler Michael Ives happily announce their engagement.
Erin is the daughter of William and Pamela Meyers of Florissant, MO. She graduated from the University of Missouri with a bachelor’s degree at the school of journalism and went on to pursue a master’s degree from the Truman School of Public Policy. She is now employed at the Gateway Arch Foundation in St. Louis, MO as the assistant director of development.
Tyler is the son of Michael and Tess Ives of McKinleyville, CA. He graduated from the University of California – Berkeley with a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering and operation research. He is now the director of supply chain at Anheuser-Busch in St. Louis, MO.
The couple plans to wed in November 2019.