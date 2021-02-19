 Skip to main content
Newly Engaged! Abigail Daiber & Erik Herzog
Newly Engaged! Abigail Daiber & Erik Herzog

Abigail Daiber & Erik Herzog, photo by Holly McAlister at HollyBerrystudio.jpeg

Abigail Daiber & Erik Herzog, photo by Holly McAlister of HollyBerry Studio

Parents David and Jo Anne Daiber of Florissant and James and Anne Herzog of Sunset Hills are delighted to announce the engagement of Abigail Daiber and Erik Herzog.

The bride-to-be earned her bachelor’s degree in agricultural science from Truman State University in Kirksville. Abigail is a lodging lead at Petropolis: Empowered Pet Care, in St. Charles.

The future groom earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Truman State University. Erik is an accounting coordinator at Enterprise Fleet Management in St. Louis.

The couple reside in St. Louis and are looking forward to an August wedding.

