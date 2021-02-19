Newly Engaged! Abigail Daiber & Erik Herzog

Parents David and Jo Anne Daiber of Florissant and James and Anne Herzog of Sunset Hills are delighted to announce the engagement of Abigail Daiber and Erik Herzog.

The bride-to-be earned her bachelor’s degree in agricultural science from Truman State University in Kirksville. Abigail is a lodging lead at Petropolis: Empowered Pet Care, in St. Charles.

The future groom earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Truman State University. Erik is an accounting coordinator at Enterprise Fleet Management in St. Louis.

The couple reside in St. Louis and are looking forward to an August wedding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

St. Louis Best Bridal is the metro area's premier source for wedding planning inspiration. Sign up for eNewsletters to gain access to local resources, trendy ideas, planning tools and more, sent directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.