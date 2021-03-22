Newly Engaged! Alyssa Chotrow & Andrew Arcipowksi

Parents Karen and Kip Chotrow of Arnold and Ste. Genevieve, respectively, and Angela and Joseph Arcipowski of Oakville are delighted to announce the engagement of Alyssa Chotrow and Andrew Arcipowski.

The bride-to-be earned her bachelor’s degree in health sciences at the University of Missouri – Columbia, and her bachelor’s degree in nursing at Chamberlain University’s College of Nursing & Public Health. Alyssa is a nurse at Missouri Baptist Medical Center St. Louis | BJC Healthcare.

The future groom earned his bachelor’s degree in media arts and animation at the Art Institute of Houston in Texas. Andrew works for Anheuser-Busch.

The happy couple, who resides in Arnold, plans to tie the knot in late July of 2021.

