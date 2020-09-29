 Skip to main content
Newly Engaged! Amanda Kraft & Joe Alrutz
Glenn and Cindy Kraft of Frontenac are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Amanda, to Joe, son of Phil Alrutz of Ballwin and Robin Varney of Manchester.

The bride-to-be graduated from the University of Missouri in Columbia, with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. Amanda earned her master’s degree in teaching English as a second language at Webster University. She is an English language specialist for the Parkway School District in Chesterfield.

The future groom graduated from the University of Missouri in Columbia, with a bachelor’s degree in information technology. Joe is an IT field technician for Mercy Hospital in Creve Coeur.

The couple plans to wed in November.

Staff writer Amanda Dahl has a love for all things beautiful, from people trying to change the world for the better to fashion and beauty to picturesque places found around the globe.

