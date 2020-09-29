Newly Engaged! Amanda Kraft & Joe Alrutz

Glenn and Cindy Kraft of Frontenac are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Amanda, to Joe, son of Phil Alrutz of Ballwin and Robin Varney of Manchester.

The bride-to-be graduated from the University of Missouri in Columbia, with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. Amanda earned her master’s degree in teaching English as a second language at Webster University. She is an English language specialist for the Parkway School District in Chesterfield.

The future groom graduated from the University of Missouri in Columbia, with a bachelor’s degree in information technology. Joe is an IT field technician for Mercy Hospital in Creve Coeur.

The couple plans to wed in November.

