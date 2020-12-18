Newly Engaged! Amy Scherrer & Spencer Michelson

Amy Scherrer and Spencer Michelson are delighted to announce their engagement.

Most-read stories in this section

The bride-to-be graduated from Saint Louis University, with a master’s degree in communication sciences and disorders. Amy is a speech-language pathologist for the Special School District of St. Louis.

The future groom graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, with bachelor’s degrees in journalism and public relations. Spencer, son of David and Lisa Michelson of St. Louis, is a marketing coordinator at Cochran Engineering in Union.

The couple, who resides in Wildwood, plans to marry in late August of 2021.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

St. Louis Best Bridal is the metro area's premier source for wedding planning inspiration. Sign up for eNewsletters to gain access to local resources, trendy ideas, planning tools and more, sent directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.