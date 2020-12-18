 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Newly Engaged! Amy Scherrer & Spencer Michelson
0 comments

Newly Engaged! Amy Scherrer & Spencer Michelson

Amy Scherrer & Spencer Michelson.JPG

Spencer Michelson & Amy Scherrer

Amy Scherrer and Spencer Michelson are delighted to announce their engagement.

Most-read stories in this section

The bride-to-be graduated from Saint Louis University, with a master’s degree in communication sciences and disorders. Amy is a speech-language pathologist for the Special School District of St. Louis.

The future groom graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, with bachelor’s degrees in journalism and public relations. Spencer, son of David and Lisa Michelson of St. Louis, is a marketing coordinator at Cochran Engineering in Union.

The couple, who resides in Wildwood, plans to marry in late August of 2021.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff writer Amanda Dahl has a love for all things beautiful, from people trying to change the world for the better to fashion and beauty to picturesque places found around the globe.

Related to this story

Videos

Passing time and telling time: Valerie Schremp Hahn's top stories of 2020

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports