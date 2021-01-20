 Skip to main content
Newly Engaged! Ariel Kociscak & Nathan Fischer
Newly Engaged! Ariel Kociscak & Nathan Fischer

Ray and Karen Bond of House Springs, and Jeff Kociscak of St. Louis, are delighted to announce the engagement of their daughter, Ariel, to Nathan, son of Tony and Tina Fischer of Festus.

Ariel Kociscak & Nathan Fischer - Photo by Santiago Gabay Photography.jpg

Ariel Kociscak & Nathan Fischer, photo by Santiago Gabay Photography

The bride-to-be earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology, and minored in business, at the University of Missouri-St. Louis. She is an integrated planning and scheduling specialist for The Boeing Company.

The future groom studied as a sheet metal assembler and riveter at Jefferson College and Florissant Valley – St. Louis Community College. He is an airplane assembly mechanic for The Boeing Company.

The happy couple, who resides in Festus, got engaged in Mexico at the Riviera Maya. They look forward to an October wedding.

