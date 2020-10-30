Newly Engaged! Binh Nguyen & Devin Gant

Parents Thang and Thunga Nguyen and Dave and Julie Gant, all of St. Louis, are pleased to announce the engagement of their children, Binh Nguyen and Devin Gant. The bride-to-be and future groom are currently pursuing their juris doctor degrees at Saint Louis University School of Law. The happy couple plans to marry in November of 2021.

