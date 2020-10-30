 Skip to main content
Newly Engaged! Binh Nguyen & Devin Gant
Binh Nguyen & Devin Gant.JPG

Parents Thang and Thunga Nguyen and Dave and Julie Gant, all of St. Louis, are pleased to announce the engagement of their children, Binh Nguyen and Devin Gant. The bride-to-be and future groom are currently pursuing their juris doctor degrees at Saint Louis University School of Law. The happy couple plans to marry in November of 2021.

Staff writer Amanda Dahl has a love for all things beautiful, from people trying to change the world for the better to fashion and beauty to picturesque places found around the globe.

