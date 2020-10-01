 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Newly Engaged! Caitlin Clancy & Ryan Willer
0 comments

Newly Engaged! Caitlin Clancy & Ryan Willer

Mr. and Mrs. Steven and Robin Clancy of Birmingham, Alabama, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Caitlin, to Ryan, son of Ms. Patricia Willer and the late Mr. Allen Willer of St. Louis.

Ryan Willer & Caitlin Clancy.JPG

The bride-to-be graduated from the University of Mississippi in Oxford, with a bachelor’s degree in mass media and communications. Caitlin is a process improvement analyst at Maritz in Fenton.

The future groom graduated from the University of Missouri-St. Louis, with a degree in business administration and management, as well as finance. Ryan is a project manager at Maritz in Fenton.

The couple, both residents of St. Louis, plans to wed in December.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff writer Amanda Dahl has a love for all things beautiful, from people trying to change the world for the better to fashion and beauty to picturesque places found around the globe.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports