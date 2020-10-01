Newly Engaged! Caitlin Clancy & Ryan Willer

Mr. and Mrs. Steven and Robin Clancy of Birmingham, Alabama, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Caitlin, to Ryan, son of Ms. Patricia Willer and the late Mr. Allen Willer of St. Louis.

The bride-to-be graduated from the University of Mississippi in Oxford, with a bachelor’s degree in mass media and communications. Caitlin is a process improvement analyst at Maritz in Fenton.

The future groom graduated from the University of Missouri-St. Louis, with a degree in business administration and management, as well as finance. Ryan is a project manager at Maritz in Fenton.

The couple, both residents of St. Louis, plans to wed in December.

