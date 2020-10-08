Newly Engaged! Carlee Shane & Stephen Turner

Carlee, daughter of Chuck and Beth Shane of Alton, Illinois, and Stephen, son of Geoff and Kathleen Turner, also of Alton, are thrilled to announce their engagement.

The bride-to-be earned her degree in psychology at Millikin University in Decatur, Illinois. Carlee is a respiratory therapist at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital.

The future groom earned his degree in film and television production at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. He is a video game production coordinator at Blindlight, also in Los Angeles.

The couple plans to wed in November of 2020.

