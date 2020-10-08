 Skip to main content
Newly Engaged! Carlee Shane & Stephen Turner
Carlee, daughter of Chuck and Beth Shane of Alton, Illinois, and Stephen, son of Geoff and Kathleen Turner, also of Alton, are thrilled to announce their engagement.

Carlee & Stephen

The bride-to-be earned her degree in psychology at Millikin University in Decatur, Illinois. Carlee is a respiratory therapist at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital.

The future groom earned his degree in film and television production at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. He is a video game production coordinator at Blindlight, also in Los Angeles.

The couple plans to wed in November of 2020.

