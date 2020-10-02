Newly Engaged! Carly Brommelhorst & Hunter Butler

Parents Bill and Nancy Brommelhorst of O’Fallon and John and Susan Butler of Wentzville are both pleased to announce the engagement of their children, Carly Brommelhorst and Hunter Butler.

The bride-to-be graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Missouri. Carly is a teaching assistant at the City of St. Charles School District.

The future groom is currently pursuing his master’s degree at Missouri Baptist University. Hunter works in human resources at Panera Bread.

The couple resides in St. Peters and plans to wed in October of 2021.

