Christina Pritchard and Ryan Kasting are thrilled to announce their engagement.

The bride-to-be graduated from the University of Missouri-St. Louis [UMSL], with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in social work. She is currently pursuing her master’s degree in business administration at UMSL. Christina works at Washington University.

The future groom graduated from Fontbonne University, with a bachelor’s degree in business.

A modern-day romance, the two first met in 2018 by matching on Tinder, a dating app. Christina and Ryan lived almost an hour apart but claim it was “love at first swipe.” In September of 2019, after more than a year of long-distance dating, Christina and Ryan chose the halfway point of Bethalto, Illinois, to purchase their first home.

On Valentine’s Day 2020, Ryan surprised Christina with the newest member of their family, a yellow Labrador puppy. On June 27, exactly two years after their first date, Ryan proposed to Christina during a rain-soaked day spent at Aeries Winery in Grafton, Illinois. The couple plans to wed in October of 2021.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

St. Louis Best Bridal is the best place for a bride and groom to get started with wedding planning, offering inspiring photo galleries, wedding and engagement announcements and more. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.