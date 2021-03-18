Newly Engaged! Diana Bolser & Evan Roth

David and Janet Bolser of Florissant are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Diana, to Evan, son of Gerard and Vanessa Roth of Atlanta.

The bride-to-be graduated from the University of Missouri – Columbia, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in physics. She then earned her master’s degree in chemistry from the University of Arizona in Tucson. Diana is an engineer for GE Aviation in Cincinnati.

The future groom graduated from the United States Air Force Academy and served as an air force pilot. He then earned his executive MBA at Ohio State University in Columbus. Evan is the sales support director at GE Aviation.

The couple, who resides in Cincinnati, plans to wed in early April of 2022.

