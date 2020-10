Eric, son of Joan and the late Robert Brust of Kirkwood, and Lacy Rakestraw, daughter of Kim and Bruce Trimble of Springfield, are thrilled to announce their engagement. The couple, who currently resides in St. Louis, plans to marry in September 2022.

