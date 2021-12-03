 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Newly Engaged! Gabriel Murphy & Miranda Dowden
0 comments

Newly Engaged! Gabriel Murphy & Miranda Dowden

Miranda Dowden & Gabriel Murphy photo by Rich Kling of Kling Kamera Photography.jpg

Miranda Dowden & Gabriel Murphy photo by Rich Kling of Kling Kamera Photography.jpg

Nicole Murphy of St. Charles, and Anthony and Erica Price of St. Louis, are delighted to announce the engagement of their son, Gabriel SCP, to Miranda C., daughter of Michelle and Ray Meyer of Arnold.

The future groom graduated with a bachelor’s degree in music education from Missouri Baptist University. He is a vocal music teacher for Vineland Elementary School in De Soto.

The bride-to-be currently attends Missouri Baptist University, where she is studying music education. She is a deli and seafood clerk at Dierbergs.

Gabriel and Miranda will wed in mid-December.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff writer Amanda Dahl has a love for all things beautiful, from people trying to change the world for the better to fashion and beauty to picturesque places found around the globe.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News