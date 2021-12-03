Newly Engaged! Gabriel Murphy & Miranda Dowden

Nicole Murphy of St. Charles, and Anthony and Erica Price of St. Louis, are delighted to announce the engagement of their son, Gabriel SCP, to Miranda C., daughter of Michelle and Ray Meyer of Arnold.

The future groom graduated with a bachelor’s degree in music education from Missouri Baptist University. He is a vocal music teacher for Vineland Elementary School in De Soto.

The bride-to-be currently attends Missouri Baptist University, where she is studying music education. She is a deli and seafood clerk at Dierbergs.

Gabriel and Miranda will wed in mid-December.

