Newly Engaged! Jaclyn Schipper & Thomas Kiszczak

Jaclyn, daughter of Leah Schipper of Columbia and David Schipper of Mobile, Alabama, and Thomas, son of Patricia and Theodore Kiszczak of St. Louis, are thrilled to announce their engagement.

The bride-to-be earned her bachelor’s degree in biology from Truman State University. Jaclyn is an OnCore support specialist at Washington University.

The future groom earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Webster University. Thomas is an accountant at Nu-Calgon.

The couple, who resides in St. Louis, plans to wed in September of 2021.

