Newly Engaged! Jennifer Burger & Carter Kline
Robert and Dawn Burger of Chesterfield are delighted to announce the engagement of their daughter, Jennifer, to Carter, son of Dave and Vikki Kline of Quincy, Illinois.

Jennifer Burger & Carter Kline.JPG

The bride-to-be graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia, with a degree in international business. Jennifer is a consultant for Cerner Corporation.

The future groom also graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia, with a degree in mechanical and aerospace engineering. Carter is a virtual design and construction specialist at Citadel Electric Group Inc.

The couple, both residents of Kansas City, plan to marry in January 2021 at the Shrine of St. Joseph in St. Louis.

Sports