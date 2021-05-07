 Skip to main content
Newly Engaged! Katie Luster & Tyler Roussin
Katie Luster & Tyler Roussin, photo by Grace & Strength Photography

Parents Alan and Mary Ann Luster of St. Louis and Joe and Denise Roussin of Festus are thrilled to announce the engagement of Katie Luster and Tyler Roussin.

The bride-to-be earned her bachelor’s degree in communication studies from Fontbonne University. She is the community education coordinator for the Mehlville School District, and also works as a REALTOR at RE/MAX Results.

The future groom is the director of special projects at Vetta Sports. Katie and Tyler plan to tie the knot in October of this year.

