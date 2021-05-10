Newly Engaged! Kelsey Quargnenti & Andrew Romine

Kelsey Quargnenti and Andrew Romine are delighted to announce their engagement. The future bride earned her bachelor’s degree in graphic design and marketing from Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau. She is the associate director of marketing at PSC Biotech. Kelsey and Andrew reside in St. Peters and look forward to celebrating October nuptials.

