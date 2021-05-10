 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Newly Engaged! Kelsey Quargnenti & Andrew Romine
0 comments

Newly Engaged! Kelsey Quargnenti & Andrew Romine

Kelsey Quargnenti & Andrew Romine.jpg

Kelsey Quargnenti & Andrew Romine

Kelsey Quargnenti and Andrew Romine are delighted to announce their engagement. The future bride earned her bachelor’s degree in graphic design and marketing from Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau. She is the associate director of marketing at PSC Biotech. Kelsey and Andrew reside in St. Peters and look forward to celebrating October nuptials.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff writer Amanda Dahl has a love for all things beautiful, from people trying to change the world for the better to fashion and beauty to picturesque places found around the globe.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports