Newly Engaged! Maddie Pleimann & Casey Brockman
Ron Pleimann and Stacie Grant of St. Louis are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Maddie, to Casey, son of Tab and Beth Brockman of Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

Casey Brockman & Maddie Pleimann.jpg

Casey Brockman & Maddie Pleimann

The bride-to-be graduated from Murray State University in Murray, Kentucky, with a bachelor’s degree in biology. She is an account executive at Aramark St. Louis.

The future groom also graduated from Murray State University, with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a territory sales executive with C.H. Robinson.

The happy couple, who resides in St. Louis, plans to wed in late February.

