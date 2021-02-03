Newly Engaged! Marissa Thomas & Lucas Farrell

Marissa Thomas and Lucas Farrell are delighted to announce their engagement.

The bride-to-be earned her bachelor’s degree in Secondary English Education from the University of Missouri-St. Louis. Marissa is an ELA and special education teacher at Fort Zumwalt School District.

The future groom is the owner and creative marketing director of Mango Social Marketing in St. Louis.

Lucas popped the question at Marissa’s graduation photoshoot. He further surprised Marissa when he took her to their favorite spot in Forest Park, where both of their families awaited with a picnic spread, ready to celebrate the wonderful news.

The couple, who resides in St. Louis, plans to marry in April of 2022.

