Newly Engaged! Morgan Brooks & Brandon Baksh

Morgan, daughter or Becky and John Brooks, and Brandon, son of Omayra Rivera and Shalim Baksh, are delighted to announce their engagement.

The bride-to-be earned her bachelor’s degree in American culture studies from Washington University. Morgan is currently pursuing her master’s degree and working as an archivist. She is a first lieutenant in the Medical Service Corps of the Army Reserves.

The future groom earned his bachelor’s degree in biology from Washington University. Brandon is currently attending medical school at the University of Miami.

In 2018, four years into their relationship, Brandon popped the question to Morgan atop the balcony of the Neuschwanstein Castle in Germany, with the Bavarian Alps and Lake Alpsee serving as a breathtaking backdrop. Morgan returned the favor by also proposing, this time at sunset in the spot where the couple first said “I love you” to each other.

Morgan and Brandon plan to wed in the Canadian Rocky Mountains in September of 2021, with a small ceremony that will be followed by a larger reception in Miami.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

St. Louis Best Bridal is the metro area's premier source for wedding planning inspiration. Sign up for eNewsletters to gain access to local resources, trendy ideas, planning tools and more, sent directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.