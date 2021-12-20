Newly Engaged! Olivia Kersting & Seth Morgan

Parents Cody and Brandi Morgan of Portage Des Sioux and Moscow Mills, and John and Kathy Kersting, also of Moscow Mills, are pleased to announce the engagement of Seth Morgan to Olivia Kersting.

The bride-to-be currently attends Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, where she is studying health communication as a major and social work as a minor.

The future groom graduated from Troy Buchanan High School in Troy, and is a lance corporal in the United States Marine Corps.

The couple plans to wed in late September of 2023.

St. Louis Best Bridal is the metro area's premier source for wedding planning inspiration. Sign up for eNewsletters to gain access to local resources, trendy ideas, planning tools and more, sent directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.