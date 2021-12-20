 Skip to main content
Newly Engaged! Olivia Kersting & Seth Morgan
Olivia Kersting & Seth Morgan photo courtesy of the couple

Parents Cody and Brandi Morgan of Portage Des Sioux and Moscow Mills, and John and Kathy Kersting, also of Moscow Mills, are pleased to announce the engagement of Seth Morgan to Olivia Kersting.

The bride-to-be currently attends Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, where she is studying health communication as a major and social work as a minor.

The future groom graduated from Troy Buchanan High School in Troy, and is a lance corporal in the United States Marine Corps.

The couple plans to wed in late September of 2023.

Staff writer Amanda Dahl has a love for all things beautiful, from people trying to change the world for the better to fashion and beauty to picturesque places found around the globe.

