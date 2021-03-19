 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Newly Engaged! Ravali Inja & Anish Khanorkar
0 comments

Newly Engaged! Ravali Inja & Anish Khanorkar

Anish Khanorkar & Ravali Inja.jpeg

Anish Khanorkar & Ravali Inja

Ravali Inja of St. Louis and Anish Khanorkar of New York City are thrilled to announce their engagement.

The bride-to-be is a fourth-year medical student at Saint Louis University School of Medicine, and the future groom attended The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

The happy couple plans to tie the knot in early June of 2021.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff writer Amanda Dahl has a love for all things beautiful, from people trying to change the world for the better to fashion and beauty to picturesque places found around the globe.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports