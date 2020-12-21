 Skip to main content
Newly Engaged! Ross Mandernach & Rachel Brown
Newly Engaged! Ross Mandernach & Rachel Brown

Ross Mandernach and Rachel Brown are thrilled to announce their engagement.

Ross Mandernach & Rachel Brown

The future groom is the son of Carolyn Schinsky and Brian Mandernach.

The bride-to-be, daughter of Maureen and Mark Brown, graduated from Missouri State University, with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a master’s degree in gifted education. Rachel works for the City of St. Charles School District.

The couple resides in St. Charles and plans to marry in early June of 2022.

