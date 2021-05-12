Newly Engaged! Samantha Lund & Warren Rixon

Parents Herluf and Cynthia Lund of St. Louis and Roger and Susan Rixon of St. Albans, Vermont, are pleased to announce the engagement of Samantha Lund and Warren Rixon.

The bride-to-be earned her bachelor’s degrees in international relations and public health from Tufts University. She is graduating with her medical degree from Washington University this May.

The future groom earned his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Tufts University. He is also soon graduating from Washington University with a master’s degree in mechanical engineering.

Samantha and Warren first met on the Tufts University ski team, skiing together in Colorado. They currently reside in St. Louis, but will soon head to Springfield, Illinois, where Samantha will complete her residency training as a plastic and reconstructive surgeon. Warren, a mechanical engineer, looks forward to exploring the area’s cycling trails. The happy couple will wed in late May.

