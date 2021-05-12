 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Newly Engaged! Samantha Lund & Warren Rixon
0 comments

Newly Engaged! Samantha Lund & Warren Rixon

Warren Rixon & Samantha Lund, photo by Zach Dalin Photography.jpg

Warren Rixon & Samantha Lund, photo by Zach Dalin Photography

Parents Herluf and Cynthia Lund of St. Louis and Roger and Susan Rixon of St. Albans, Vermont, are pleased to announce the engagement of Samantha Lund and Warren Rixon.

The bride-to-be earned her bachelor’s degrees in international relations and public health from Tufts University. She is graduating with her medical degree from Washington University this May.

The future groom earned his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Tufts University. He is also soon graduating from Washington University with a master’s degree in mechanical engineering.

Samantha and Warren first met on the Tufts University ski team, skiing together in Colorado. They currently reside in St. Louis, but will soon head to Springfield, Illinois, where Samantha will complete her residency training as a plastic and reconstructive surgeon. Warren, a mechanical engineer, looks forward to exploring the area’s cycling trails. The happy couple will wed in late May.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff writer Amanda Dahl has a love for all things beautiful, from people trying to change the world for the better to fashion and beauty to picturesque places found around the globe.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports