Newly Engaged! Sara Clendenin & Dan Sophie

Sara Clendenin and Dan Sophie of Eureka are thrilled to announce their engagement. Pat Phillips of St. Augustine, Florida, and Jack Clendenin of Cincinnati, Ohio, parents of Sara, and Mr. and Mrs. Frank Sophie Sr., parents of Dan, join in celebrating this news.

The bride-to-be earned her bachelor’s degree from Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio, and her Juris Doctor from Capital University Law School in Columbus, Ohio. Sara is a contract management specialist for The Boeing Company.

The future groom earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri, and is a lead application designer for Millsap & Singer LLC.

The couple have not yet set a wedding date.

St. Louis Best Bridal is the metro area's premier source for wedding planning inspiration. Sign up for eNewsletters to gain access to local resources, trendy ideas, planning tools and more, sent directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.