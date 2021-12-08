 Skip to main content
Newly Engaged! Shanita Morgan & Scott Myers
The daughters of Shanita Morgan congratulate the bride and Scott Myers, seen in background, on their engagement. Photo by Lauren Kluge Campbell Photography.

Brenda and Lee Morgan of St. Louis are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Shanita, to Scott, son of Marie Myers.

The bride-to-be currently attends Southern New Hampshire University, in pursuit of her bachelor’s degree. Shanita is a property manager for Odin Properties in Philadelphia.

The future groom is an anesthesia technician at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

The couple, who resides in St. Louis, plans to marry in October of 2022.

