Newly Engaged! Shanita Morgan & Scott Myers

Brenda and Lee Morgan of St. Louis are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Shanita, to Scott, son of Marie Myers.
The bride-to-be currently attends Southern New Hampshire University, in pursuit of her bachelor’s degree. Shanita is a property manager for Odin Properties in Philadelphia.
The future groom is an anesthesia technician at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
The couple, who resides in St. Louis, plans to marry in October of 2022.
Tags
St. Louis Best Bridal is the metro area's premier source for wedding planning inspiration. Sign up for eNewsletters to gain access to local resources, trendy ideas, planning tools and more, sent directly to your inbox.
Amanda Dahl
Staff writer Amanda Dahl has a love for all things beautiful, from people trying to change the world for the better to fashion and beauty to picturesque places found around the globe.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.