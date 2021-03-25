Newly Engaged! Sharon Ray & Nielson Chapman

Sandra Ray and Thomas Ray Jr. of St. Louis are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Sharon, to Nielson, son of Vanessa Chapman and Keith Chapman of Brooklyn, Illinois, and Belleville, Illinois, respectively.

The bride-to-be earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Missouri-Kansas City, and her master’s degree at the University of Missouri-St. Louis. Sharon is an account executive for Square Inc. in San Francisco.

The future groom earned his bachelor’s degree in science and technology from the University of Missouri, and his master’s degree in business administration from Southern New Hampshire University. Nielson is a staff electrical engineer at Burns & McDonnell in St. Louis.

The happy couple, who resides in St. Louis, plans to tie the knot in May of 2021.

