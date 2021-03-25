 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Newly Engaged! Sharon Ray & Nielson Chapman
0 comments

Newly Engaged! Sharon Ray & Nielson Chapman

Nielson Chapman & Sharon Ray.jpg

Nielson Chapman & Sharon Ray

Sandra Ray and Thomas Ray Jr. of St. Louis are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Sharon, to Nielson, son of Vanessa Chapman and Keith Chapman of Brooklyn, Illinois, and Belleville, Illinois, respectively.

The bride-to-be earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Missouri-Kansas City, and her master’s degree at the University of Missouri-St. Louis. Sharon is an account executive for Square Inc. in San Francisco.

The future groom earned his bachelor’s degree in science and technology from the University of Missouri, and his master’s degree in business administration from Southern New Hampshire University. Nielson is a staff electrical engineer at Burns & McDonnell in St. Louis.

The happy couple, who resides in St. Louis, plans to tie the knot in May of 2021.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff writer Amanda Dahl has a love for all things beautiful, from people trying to change the world for the better to fashion and beauty to picturesque places found around the globe.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports