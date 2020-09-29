Newly Engaged! Valerie Mielziner & Brian Mann

Jim and Charlotte Mielziner of St. Charles are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Valerie, to Brian, son of Robert and Janet Mann, also of St. Charles.

The bride-to-be graduated with a bachelor’s degree in graphic design from William Woods University in Fulton. Valerie owns and operates Good Life Pet Sitting LLC, located in O’Fallon and serving St. Charles County.

The future groom graduated with a bachelor’s degree in forest resource management from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois. He earned his master’s degree in criminal justice administration from Lindenwood University in St. Charles. Brian is the director of administrative services at Jan-Pro in St. Louis and covering Central Missouri.

The couple plans to wed in October at Old Hickory Golf Club, with a small gathering of family members. Valerie and Brian hope to host a larger ceremony and reception in June, dependent upon the public health crisis. The couple resides in St. Peters.

