Newman-Schumacher

Megan Newman and Josh Schumacher are pleased to announce their engagement.
Megan is the daughter of Barry and Laurie Newman of Arnold, MO. She graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Missouri with a master’s degree in criminal justice and is currently employed at the Jefferson County Juvenile Department as a deputy juvenile officer.
Josh is the son of Chris and Pattie Vines of Jackson, MO and is currently employed as an electrician at IBEW Local 1.
The couple is set to wed in May of 2020.