Parker-Rapp

Photo provided by Sarah Parker

Scott and Kelly Cool are pleased to announce the engagement of Sarah Parker and Andrew Rapp.

Sarah is currently attending St. Louis Community College in Wildwood, MO to pursue a degree in nursing. She is currently employed at Missouri Baptist Medical Center as a patient care tech (PCT).

Andrew is the son of James and Amanda Rapp of Pacific, MO. He is attending Ranken Technical College to pursue a degree in industrial mechanics. He is currently employed at PLZ Aeroscience Corporation as a changeover specialist.

Sarah and Andrew are set to wed in April of 2020.

