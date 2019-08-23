Pica-Pross

Katherine Danielle Pica and Matthew Shane Pross are happily announcing their engagement. Katherine is the daughter of Sam and Ann Pica of Fairbury, Mo. She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, Ill. She obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in marketing and currently works for Hussman Corporation in St. Louis as a project manager. Matthew is the son of Connie and the late Mark D. Pross of Pacific, Mo. He is a graduate of St. Louis University and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science and a master's degree in international relations. He is a GIS specialist for Cole & Associates in St. Louis. The couple are set to tie the knot October 19, 2019.