Portell-Muminovic

Shawn Portell and Laura Banert are excited to announce the engagement of their daughter, Alexandra Portell, to Ahmed Muminovic, son of Bejhana and Behudin Muminovic. Ms. Portell graduated from Missouri State University in Springfield, Mo., and holds a bachelor's degree in hospitality and tourism. She works as the general manager of food and beverage at the St. Louis Zoo. Mr. Muminovic is a graduate of Ranken Technical College and holds a certificate of completion in the Honda PACT program. He is a service technician for Kennedi Auto Sales. The couple are set to wed March 27, 2020.