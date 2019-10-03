Proske-Turner

Jeffery and Rhonda Proske, Carrie Turner and Scott and Renee Turner happily announce the engagement of their children Taylor Proske and Brett Turner.
Taylor holds a Bachelor of Science in communication science and disorders from Missouri State University in Springfield, MO. and is currently earning a Doctorate in Audiology at Missouri State University and will graduate in 2021.
Brett graduated from Missouri State University in Springfield, MO with a Bachelor of Science in public relations. He is employed at Adaptive Solutions Group as a technical recruiter.
The couple plans to wed in December 2019.