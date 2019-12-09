Sherer-Piehl

Hannah Sherer and Ryan Piehl are excited to announce their engagement.
Hannah is the daughter of Chris and Melanie Sherer of Hillsboro, IL. She graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, MO with a bachelor’s degree of vocal music education. She is now a Pre-K-2nd grade music teacher at Ferguson-Florissant School District in Florissant, MO.
Ryan is the son of Dave and Peggy Piehl of St. Louis, MO. He graduated from St. Louis Christian College with a bachelor’s degree of student ministry. He is currently a manager of Panera Bread Company in Arnold, MO.
The couple is set to wed in October of 2020.